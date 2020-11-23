Restaurants required to reduce capacity to slow the COVID-19 spread

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak’s three-week pause will restrict businesses. Restaurants will be reducing capacity to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less.

Sisolak said that restriction, along with others such as a tougher face mask requirement, is designed to bring down the positivity rate for COVID-19.

In addition, to reduced capacity, no walk-ins will be allowed at restaurants. People must make reservations and no more than four people are allowed at a table. Most restaurants have operated at 50% since the summer.

Lucy’s Bar at the Lucky Club Casino said their staff is ready to comply.

“I’m really good with it. I want this to go away and I know it’s not going to, but if we cut down again, maybe we can get a handle on this,” said Shirley Ramirez-Lucy’s Bar and Grill.

As far as enforcement, Governor Sisolak is leaving that up to local jurisdictions and OSHA.

Currently, there are no additional restrictions for hair and nail salons, spas and massage places.

The statewide pause takes effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning.