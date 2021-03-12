Restaurants, performers look forward to increased capacity limits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State officials confirm that Nevada will loosen capacity limits next week.

Starting at 12:00 a.m. Monday, March 15, venues across the state can have up to 50 percent of fire code capacity, or 250 people — whichever is less. And everyone, from restaurants to performers, is excited.

“There’s more heads in the room and that translates into good business,” said Wes Kendrick, the Executive Chef at Table 34 in Las Vegas.

Cranking up the cap on customers; capacity limits across Nevada are going from 35 to 50 percent, starting Monday, March 15. That means about 60 people can dine at Table 34.

“Just kind of filling our real estate more efficiently,” Kendrick said.

8 News Now first took viewers inside Table 34 in May 2020, as the restaurant prepared for its first reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In keeping everybody socially distanced, it also eliminates a number of tabletops,” Kendrick said during the May 2020 interview.

Now, 10 months later, even though plexiglass and sanitizer are still front and center, more seats are being added.

“We still have them socially distanced,” Kendrick said. “So, I think that’s reasonable and it’s a step in the right direction and we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Capacities increasing is also good news for local performers, like The Soul Juice Band.

“Our doing well is dependent on the venue doing well,” said David Tatlock, the lead singer and manager for The Soul Juice Band.

Tatlock says venues now find it more economically feasible to let them play — and their first in-person show in over a year is set for April.

“We’re all trying to make it work, the venue owners, the performers, and just get back to doing some of the things we love, and the music we love,” Tatlock said.

The goal for everyone is to keep moving forward.

“I’m hoping at least by summer that we get back to more normal capacity,” Kendrick said.

The State of Nevada also just announced that if an organizer wants to host a larger event with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50 percent capacity. But that is only if they submit a safety plan to the Department of Business and Industry, and it gets approved.