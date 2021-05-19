Restaurants, other businesses gearing up for June 1 ‘return to normal’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come June 1, businesses will be able to operate like normal.

COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Clark County and that means businesses need to prepare.

It is an exciting time to get things back to normal after a long year, but businesses like Firefly still need to hire, to make sure they can keep up with demand.

Firefly, on Paradise Road near Twain Avenue, was closed for six months and just reopened this week. Now the owner says the restaurant needs more workers.

“A lot of the people opening new businesses and stuff are having trouble. I am having a little trouble, too,” said Firefly owner John Simmons. “I would like to open for brunch, but I am short a couple cooks right now.”

Firefly is looking to hire more people, and even giving bonuses for people they bring on.

With restrictions gone in Clark County as of June 1, that means larger events with no capacity limits.

Michele Rothstein of Balloons with a Twist says she is already seeing business pick up for conventions and larger events.

“As we are noticing a surge in bookings right now, we are starting to hire more people back,” Rothstein said. “So it is kind of finding that balance between more bookings and finding more people, because we need to make sure everything is balanced correctly.”

On the Strip, Treasure Island is actively hiring at Gilley’s, and looking forward to reopening the dance floor.

Also, Chayo Mexican Kitchen on the LINQ Promenade is planning to bring back Latin night. They are hiring.

With so many places needing workers, it is becoming a challenge for business owners, although it is exciting to see Vegas come back to life.