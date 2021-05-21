Restaurants competing for workers, paying as much as $20 per hour

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With June 1 approaching, the date Las Vegas will move to 100% capacity, businesses are looking to hire, and the jobs need to be filled immediately.

But it hasn’t been easy.

Many employers are doing what they can to get applications coming in, from incentives, like bonuses, to higher hourly rates.

Casa Don Juan in the Arts District has increased wages in hopes it can find quick hires.

They know how competitive the market is right now. And while business is steady, they — along with several other restaurants around town — are offering wages up to $20 per hour just to keep pace.

It’s full steam ahead as we approach returning to full capacity. As customers return, business owners are trying to keep up with demand, especially when it comes to dining.

Jesus Salas, Casa Don Juan manager, is offering as much as $18 an hour, with the baseline being $11 for those just starting.

“It’s been a struggle, trying to get new employees,” Salas said. “We lost a few due to the pandemic. We have raised our pay raise due to the competition that we have right now.”

And they are not alone.

Skinny Fats is offering $20 an hour as they try to fill jobs for line cooks, dish washers and servers.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish is also competing for workers, and offering good wages.

“I think it is great for the economy and also great for these people looking for jobs,” Salas said. “It’s a competition.”

He notes it’s also about offering employees the whole package. That’s why Casa Don Juan just started offering benefits, too.

“Health insurance, we provide that to our employees, and the company is paying, so it is free for them, so that is a plus,” Salas shared.

If you are looking for work, all these places are hiring.

We’ve got more on our Jobs Board, too.