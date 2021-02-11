Restaurants breathe sigh of relief after Gov. Sisolak announces easing of capacity limits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his plan to safely reopen Nevada Thursday evening, touching on easing restaurants’ capacity limits.

There was a huge sigh of relief from those at Locale in the southwest valley, as higher capacity levels are a game changer moving forward.

Andy Hooper, the restaurant’s owner, tells 8 News Now like many other small businesses, they’ve struggled with 25% capacity, as they have a small space.

It’s also tough to space tables six feet apart. Beginning Feb. 15, six people will be allowed to sit at tables, helping this problem exponentially.

We were with Hooper and his crew when Sisolak made the announcement, and they were all pretty happy.

This coming Monday, restaurants can start operating at 35% capacity, and reservations will no longer be required. They can bump up to 50% capacity starting March 15.

It’s a light at the end of the tunnel for those at Locale and small businesses across the valley. Hooper tells us they are already preparing to welcome more people safely.