Restaurants adjust to accommodate fewer in-dining customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tougher restrictions imposed for the next three weeks is resulting in restaurants adjusting to accommodate fewer in-person dining guests and requiring reservations.

At Parkway Tavern, the owner said they’re telling walk-in customers to go back to their car and make a reservation online.

Restaurants and bars are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people, which ever is less. That applies to indoor and outdoor seating.

Private gatherings can only have as many as 10 people from no more than 2 households. Also, masks are required indoors and outdoors.

Tavern owner Jonathan Fine said he does not expect to layoff employees, despite the potential loss in business.

“For three weeks we’re going to bite the bullet and we’re going to keep the staff as is and hope that business levels maintain as much as possible,” Fine said. “We pulled most of the slot machines off the bar, we never put them back. So, even though they were allowed to be put back in a lot of our locations, we feared that we would be going back into more restrictions.”

At Wolfang Puck Players Locker, they also plan to keep their staff. They’re managing schedules so everyone gets some work time.

Tom Kaplan, the senior managing partner, said they’re happy that restaurants weren’t closed.

“We were anticipating these changes, seeing the medical numbers, reading what we read, we knew this was coming,” he said. “This is the right thing to do. This is not political, this is medical and we need to do the right thing for our community.”

The new restrictions are set to stay in place for the next three weeks as the coronavirus task force keeps a close eye on the number of new cases across the state.