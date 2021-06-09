Restaurants across Las Vegas valley report food, alcohol shortages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As restaurants continue to have problems finding new workers, they are also facing food and beverage shortages.

Many say distributers are scrambling to get certain types of alcohols and food items in stock.

The owner of Crazy Pita, Mehdi Zarhloul, says getting chicken for this three locations has not been easy, the vendor he uses has had to find a new place to get it from.

“We have been facing some shortages in many areas, product shortages as so many companies are struggling to find the labor, transportation,” said Zarhloul. “At the restaurant level for example we have been having chicken issues.”

Some restaurant owners tell us there are shortages on certain bottles of alcohol as well — forcing them to change brands. Many say an increase in demand and supply chain shortages are to blame.