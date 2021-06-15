Restaurant Week: How you can help those who are food insecure in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One in six people living in Southern Nevada don’t have enough food to eat and one way you can help is by taking part in Restaurant Week. A portion of what you spend on eating out will go to Three Square Food Bank to help feed those who are hungry.

“Right after the pandemic so many people found themselves unemployed, kids out of school, lots of different circumstances that made finding access to food really difficult,” said Michelle Beck with Three Square Food Bank.

More than 120 restaurants are taking part in this annual event which lasts until June 18. Twenty-five of the restaurants are even extending for an extra week. During this time, the restaurants offer special three-course prix fixe menus.

It’s an opportunity for people to get out and try food at various restaurants around the valley.

Since 2007, millions of meals have been provided for those in need through Restaurant Week