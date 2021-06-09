Restaurant Week benefits local restaurants, Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ 14th annual Restaurant Week is back!

The 12-day event will allow Three Square to feed those in need and also help the culinary community, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

More than 120 restaurants — big and small — are participating and offering deals through June 18.

“There’s still a tremendous need [for food] here in Southern Nevada. Unfortunately, there’s one in six individuals that don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Maurice Johnson, Director of Operations, Three Square Food Bank.

This year, more money will go to the many restaurants impacted by the health and economic fallout of the pandemic.

In years past, Three Square would collect $4 to $6 of every meal sold from participating restaurants. This year, the nonprofit will take a donation of just $1 per cover from each restaurant.

Rooster Boy Café, one of the many local restaurants featured during Las Vegas Restaurant Week, will have $20 breakfast and $30 lunch menus.

Sonia El-Nawal, the chef and owner of the local business, shared a dish from their menu with Good Day Las Vegas. You can watch the interview in the live player above.

You can make reservations at the restaurants through this link.