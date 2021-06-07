Restaurant Week begins; more than 120 restaurants participating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back and it’s a chance to delight your palate while helping out a local charity.

The 14th annual event starts today and more than 120 restaurants — big and small — are participating and they are offering deals through June 18.

The restaurants offer a prix fixe menu and speciality menus to raise fund for Three Square Food Bank. The non-profit helps feed people struggling with food insecurity.

This year — there’s also a big emphasis on supporting local restaurants after what’s been a rough year for the industry because of the pandemic.

“One of the things that we’re doing special this year is trying to do a little give back to the restaurants. Many people haven’t been to restaurants for the last year,” said Michelle Bek, chief development officer.

This year, some restaurants are offering take-home options if people prefer that.

For every dollar raised, Three Square can provide three meals.

You can make reservations at the restaurants through this link.