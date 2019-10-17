Restaurant uses new app to fund Las Vegas teacher’s library

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local restaurant is making its mark in the community with a new app from “Donors Choose.” Their efforts have already funded a new library for one teacher’s classroom.

The owners of Valencian Gold in the southwest valley told 8 News Now they’re blown away by the impact of “Round Up for Schools.” After adding the option to bump each purchase up a few cents, they’ve helped Nanette Konicek transform her entire learning environment.

“It’s very cool,” Valencian Gold co-owner and chef Jeffrey Weiss said. “It’s very, very cool.”

“Teachers are more important than anyone else,” Valencian Gold co-owner and chef Paras Shah added.

Konicek showed 8 News Now her classroom’s brand new library; an addition made possible by Valencian Gold’s efforts.

“I was watching it on the internet,” Konicek said of the process. “And it was like, someone made a donation!”

With every single sale, Weiss and Shah are helping educators across Las Vegas with The “Round Up for Schools” app. The establishment simply gives each customer the option to round his or her purchase to the next dollar.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation then doubles each donation and the money goes straight to teachers.

“We all know schools need money,” Weiss said. “That was something we particularly looked at and said okay, what can we do?”

Now, as Ms. Konicek and her students enjoy their shelves of much needed reading materials, she’s grateful for those who stepped up to make a difference.

“I love it!” Konicek added. “I encourage kids to read and it’s very important.”

She and The Valencian Gold team hope this is just the start of a much bigger movement.

“It’s all about the children,” Konicek concluded.

For more information on The Donors Choose “Round Up for Schools” app, click HERE.