Restaurant staffing keeps up with Valentine’s Day rush

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s Day was in full swing as restaurants kicked into high gear all weekend long to accommodate couples from around the world.

With staffing shortages presenting a problem for some businesses, that wasn’t the case for Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, where they said business was booming.

“We are busy,” said Executive Chef and owner Mimmo Ferraro. “We have had over 600 reservations on the book for tonight and that is close to record, but we’ve had some bigger nights so we have had some practice with this.”

But Ferraro said a couple months back was a different story, and while he feels like the Omicron variant played a role in the shortages, he also has seen more and more workers just leaving the restaurant industry altogether.

(KLAS)

“People not wanting to work has been one of our biggest challenges when trying to hire people,” Ferraro told 8 News Now.

The same sentiment was being felt at modern American restaurant Sparrow + Wolf.

“The problem for us was finding more staff to compete with the business levels,” said owner Brian Howard. “We are busier than we ever have been, so we needed to increase our staff by another 5%.”

(KLAS)

Luckily, Howard and his crew found their way back by Valentine’s Day, and even plan to fully open back up in mid-March.

“It’s time to get back open to 7 days, and we have the staff level to do it,” Howard continued.

Both restaurants also mentioned that with the recent mask mandate lifted, they’re prepared to be even busier.