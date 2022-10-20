LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.

It’s no secret North Las Vegas has been booming, and with that growth comes more business opportunities.

“It’s just exciting,” North Las Vegas resident Mila Sanchez said.

“As things grow, people get better opportunities,” fellow resident Gabriel Kline added. “Right now, jobs are available.”

This is especially true on Craig Road, between North 5th Street and Allen Lane, now dubbed ‘Restaurant Row.’

The corridor touts 17 new fast-food locations, dining spots, bars, and coffee shops, including a brand-new Raising Cane’s.

“We’re just excited to bring this out here,” Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President Stephen Short said of the new location near Craig Road and Allen Lane.

Short said the restaurant, which officially opened its doors Thursday, is a great way for the company to be involved.

This, as North Las Vegas ranks fifth in the country for greatest population growth, has added just under 10,000 people since 2020.

“There’s a new restaurant popping up on every corner,” Short said of North Las Vegas. “We wanted to make sure we were a part of that growth .”

Meanwhile, those who have lived in the area for decades told 8 News Now they are glad to see things moving and changing the right way.

“It’s been a challenge,” Kline concluded. “But at the end of the day, growth is important.”

Short also said the new Raising Cane’s location has brought about 120 jobs to the North Las Vegas area since it opened.