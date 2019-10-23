‘Restaurant Row’ brings new life to Craig Rd.; Red Lobster opens nearby

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time, Red Lobster opened its doors Tuesday on Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

“Today, as people came in, they said it was a much-needed improvement; that it needs to happen in North Las Vegas, and they’re excited to have a casual dining restaurant to call their own,” said Nathan Mark, the general manager of Red Lobster.

The restaurant is one of many that have popped up along Craig Road over the past year.

“Behind us, they’re putting in a lot of town homes, and it’s going to continue to grow in the neighborhood. So, I think ‘Restaurant Row’ is going to get better, and we’re excited to be here first,” he said.

As 8 News Now reported last week, when it comes to the top hottest areas in Southern Nevada for new homes, North Las Vegas tops the list.

Nowadays, the entire corridor looks completely different.

“It was just dirt. There was nothing here. [A] Two-lane highway and that was it,” said Sharon Jones, a North Las Vegas resident. “We moved here in 1989. There was nothing here.”

Those who live in the area say they’re excited to see new development in a place hit hard by the recession.

“Chick-fil-A is going to be here right around the corner, and there’s just more restaurants. The town is really building up,” said Daryl Stenroos. “It’s a huge change, more of everything, more traffic, but we really love it, though.”