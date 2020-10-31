Restaurant owners express concern over mask compliance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mask compliance is an issue we’re seeing locally, with some Las Vegas restaurants having to deal with customers not complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

Some owners tell 8 News Now, with cases increasing in our state, it is more important than ever to follow the requirements.

Most people we spoke with really don’t have an issue wearing the masks, but some are forgetting to wear them when you get inside an eatery.

Now, there are some concerns, especially as other states reinstate restrictions.

We stopped by “Mi Peru” in Henderson, the owner says many people forget to wear masks around the restaurant when inside. He also says some aren’t paying attention to social distancing guidlines @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/aGD76Lk9rZ — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 30, 2020

Wearing face masks and staying socially distant are the guidelines that have been in place for months since restaurants were permitted to reopen.

“It has been challenging,” said Raymi Mosca, owner of Mi Peru in Henderson. “We closed for a couple of months.”

Reopening was not easy for him. Mosca says most are complying with the guidelines but notes some are maybe forgetting we are still in a pandemic.

“Not big arguments with people, but every once in a while, people don’t feel comfortable,” he shared.

Mosca says sometimes, people also forget about the social distancing rules.

“It is not just about having the face masks once you are in the restaurant” he explained, “Besides, you can remove your face mask if you are going to eat, but you have to understand keeping your distance is important, too.”

Signs are easy to spot outside of restaurants. Table 34 has them on the doors.

“We have to be in compliance with the health codes and whatnot,” said Wes Kendrick, Table 34 chef.

They are getting creative, with extra masks at the front.

“If a customer leave it in the car or forgets it or strap breaks, we have a mask for them,” Kendrick said.

While operating at 50% capacity, fines don’t help the bottom line.

“I know a number of colleagues who have been fined for not having masks, whether it is an employee or allowing guests to mingle without masks,” Kendrick shared.

There are enforcement crews that do go out and make sure eateries and other businesses are in compliance. Owners say a fine is something they are trying to avoid right now.