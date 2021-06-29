Resources to fight elder fraud available; telephone town hall set for Wednesday

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranked No. 1 in the nation with 35,533 fraud reports in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Nevadans over the age of 60 lost more than $36.5 million last year. It seems like fraud is everywhere.

If you have been a victim of financial fraud and you are age 60 or older, you can get help through a Department of Justice hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).

The hotline is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT. English, Spanish and other languages are available.

If you want to learn more about preventing gift card fraud, a special event is planned for Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, FBI Las Vegas Field Office, and AARP Nevada will host an interactive telephonic town hall on June 30, at 10 a.m. PDT, to share information about common gift card fraud schemes and prevention tips.

During the hour-long town hall, the FBI will discuss common scams to be aware of and provide tips to protect you and your loved ones. Following the presentations, callers will have the opportunity to ask questions.

To join the toll-free town hall, register at https://aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-nv-gift-card-scams-tth-statewide-6-30-2021/event-summary-8b14e7f171034e6fb1c3fb7278fee296.aspx. In addition to joining the town hall by phone, AARP members and the community at large may join online by going to the AARP Nevada Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpnv.

You can report potential elder fraud to the FBI at www.ic3.gov or by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). Similarly, you can call AARP’s Fraud Watch Network helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam. You can also find tip sheets and sign up for fraud alerts at the Fraud Watch Network site, www.aarp.org/fraud.

To learn more about the Department of Justice’s efforts to stop elder fraud, please visit the Elder Justice website at https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice.