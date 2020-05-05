Resources available for North Las Vegas businesses preparing to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber is hosting a webinar on May 5 at 1 p.m. with the Southern Nevada Health District and local government officials to discuss how business leaders can prepare to reopen in accordance with Governor Sisolak’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’.
Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, in partnership with the Nevada Business Information Network, will host, “Vegas Chamber Presents: Reopening your business, an update from the Southern Nevada Health District”
Speakers for this webinar are as follows:
- Councilman Brian Knudsen, City of Las Vegas
- Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, City of Las Vegas
- Chris Saxton, SNHD, Environmental Health Director
- Herb Sequera, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Solid Waste & Compliance
- Karla Shoup, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Consumer Health
- Larry Rogers, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Food Operations
- Mark Bergtholdt, SNHD, Environmental Health Supervisor, Special Programs
- Robert Cole, SNHD, Senior Environmental Health Specialist, Legionella Program
This critical information could potentially assist hundreds of Nevada businesses, so all Chambers in Nevada and their members are invited to join this important call.
Here are a few small business grant opportunities available now:
- $1,000 for beauty professionals – Beauty Industry Relief Grant
- $1,000 for nail professionals – CND and Beauty Changes Lives Nail Professional Grant
- Up to $10,000 Hello Alice – Business for All Grant
- Up to $10,000 from Verizon – Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund