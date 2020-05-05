Resources available for North Las Vegas businesses preparing to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber is hosting a webinar on May 5 at 1 p.m. with the Southern Nevada Health District and local government officials to discuss how business leaders can prepare to reopen in accordance with Governor Sisolak’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’.

We are so pleased to join together on May 5, with Councilman @BrianforLV, Councilwoman @OliviaDiazLV & @SNHDinfo to bring you an in-depth look at how businesses will be reopening in Southern Nevada. Register at the link below so you don't miss out! https://t.co/g5hmG7io5x pic.twitter.com/MZVunKODKO — Vegas Chamber (@lvchamber) May 4, 2020

Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, in partnership with the Nevada Business Information Network, will host, “Vegas Chamber Presents: Reopening your business, an update from the Southern Nevada Health District”

Speakers for this webinar are as follows:

Councilman Brian Knudsen, City of Las Vegas

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, City of Las Vegas

Chris Saxton, SNHD, Environmental Health Director

Herb Sequera, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Solid Waste & Compliance

Karla Shoup, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Consumer Health

Larry Rogers, SNHD, Environmental Health Manager, Food Operations

Mark Bergtholdt, SNHD, Environmental Health Supervisor, Special Programs

Robert Cole, SNHD, Senior Environmental Health Specialist, Legionella Program

This critical information could potentially assist hundreds of Nevada businesses, so all Chambers in Nevada and their members are invited to join this important call.

Here are a few small business grant opportunities available now: