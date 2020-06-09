Resorts World, Wynn Las Vegas plan for ‘People Mover’ tunnels to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World and The Wynn Las Vegas are both planning to have underground tunnels that can move people back and forth to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Resorts World announced Tuesday that is has submitted plans for a proposed passenger station and tunnel that will move people in Tesla vehicles underground, avoiding the above ground traffic congestion during conventions and other big events.

“Convention guests would no longer have to worry about long walks or gridlock traffic around the convention center – they could take the transportation system to Resorts World Las Vegas for lunch, meetings, or personal appointments, and be back to their conference or expo in minutes,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas also announced it submitted a land-use application to Clark County for an underground tunnel that would transport passengers between the Encore and convention center. According to Wynn Las Vegas, “The connector is an important step for Wynn as the resort continues its investments in the future of eco-friendly meetings and conventions in Las Vegas.”

The travel time between the property and convention center would be less than two minutes. The tunnels must be approved by the Clark County Commission.

Last week, Commissioner Tick Segerblom posted a photo of where the proposed underground tunnels would be located.

Elon Musk is officially asking to add Tesla tunnels from convention center to Wynn and Resort World pic.twitter.com/su7UFlNAMG — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) June 2, 2020

Elon Musk, who’s Boring Company has been working on a “People Mover” transit envisions that underground tunnels could eventually transport people along the Las Vegas Strip and to the airport.

Resorts World Las Vegas is scheduled to open summer 2021. The LVCC Loop, part of LVCC’s expansion, is slated to be finished by January 2021.