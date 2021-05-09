Resorts World to integrate cryptocurrency into guest experience through partnership with Gemini

Resorts World Las Vegas is shown under construction Monday, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Owners have announced a June 24, 2021, opening date after more than seven years of planning and building. The $4.3 billion complex by Malaysia-based Genting Group has been under construction since May 2015. It has more than 3,500 rooms at three Hilton-branded hotels. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas opens its doors next month, and this past week, the resort announced a partnership with Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian. The two are hoping to make the new property one of the most crypto-friendly resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cryptocurrency: you’ve probably heard of it a time or two, and maybe this weekend as Dogecoin took a dip after Elon Musk called it a “hustle” on SNL.

Soon, everyone will be able to spend their digital money on the Las Vegas Strip, when Resorts World Las Vegas opens on June 24.

“I think before you have all the resorts doing it, it will be a way for them to differentiate. I think they are seeing if people want to do it,” said David G. Schwartz, a gaming historian at UNLV.

Resorts World isn’t the first property accepting this innovative technology in Las Vegas.

It’s been at The D for several years now, according to Schwartz.

“You’ve been able to use it for nongaming transactions. The gaming is because the gaming commission has strict rules and they haven’t approved it yet,” Schwartz noted.

California Oakland A’s fans can buy a MLB ticket with cryptocurrency. People can use Bitcoin to get the keys to a new Tesla or even pay for a doctor’s fee in San Francisco.

“As more businesses adopt, we will hit that critical mass and more people will start using it, so it will become more popular and more businesses will adopt it,” he said.

Even as the popularity grows, the unpredictable swings are keeping some away.