LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Resorts World on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip wants to add a large convention center. The company submitted plans to Clark County and the Winchester Town Board discussed them Tuesday night.

The convention center would be located on the northwest corner of the property and integrated into a currently unfinished part of the original project. According to plans, the convention center would be a total of 370,000 sq ft with more than 255,000 sq ft dedicated to convention and public space.

Proposed Resorts World Convention center. (Image: Marnell Architecture)

“As the newest integrated resort in the most dynamic part of the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is moving forward with a number of significant new projects to enhance our guest amenities and experience, including the expansion of our convention, meeting, and events center,” Resorts World said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more information about this and other exciting Resorts World Las Vegas projects in the future.”