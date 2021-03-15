Resorts World secures health security status in Forbes Travel Guide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before its opening planned for this summer, Resorts World has secured the Forbes seal of approval for health and safety practices.

The status of Sharecare Health Security verification with Forbes Travel Guide puts the property in select company — one of only four resorts in Las Vegas, and just over 200 in the United States.

Other Las Vegas resorts on the list are: The Venetian, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas and Wynn Las Vegas.

The list is growing fast, with more than 130 U.S. hotels qualifying since Wynn Las Vegas announced inclusion on Jan. 21.

“As we prepare to open our doors this summer, our top priority here at Resorts World Las Vegas is the health and safety of our guests and team members,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “By receiving this verification, we hope to prove to our future patrons that safety always comes first, and our ultimate goal is to create an environment that everyone feels comfortable in.”

The verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place, according to a joint news release from Resorts World and Forbes.

“This verification comes with an easily identifiable ‘seal of approval’ – the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events,” the news release said.