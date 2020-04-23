Resorts World reports 3 new COVID-19 cases at Strip construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported on the construction site at the Resorts World Las Vegas, according to a Thursday statement.

A total of seven people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the site. Most have been subcontractors working at the site, which is on the Las Vegas Strip just north of the Fashion Show mall. The new case is the first since April 13.

This statement was sent out today: “In compliance with CDC guidelines and OSHA safety standards, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders continues to follow and implement maximum preventative policies and procedures to minimize risk of transmission.”

Previously, the construction project has adjusted by reducing crews working on tower construction, along with emphasis on social distancing. Sanitation protocols and mandatory health screenings are also taking place at the start of workers’ shifts.

The practices currently in place, according to the company:

Amended construction activity to focus on critical areas of the job site only, specifically reducing tower construction to assist in social distancing compliance;

Immediately notifying and directing any crew member who were in recent close contact with workers who tested positive to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days;

Out of an abundance of caution, various sections of the job site, including the area in which any worker who has tested positive was assigned and surrounding areas, as well as manlifts, stairwells, turnstiles and other common areas around the site, are being temporarily shut down and routinely sanitized.

Implementation of social distancing and good hygiene practices as outlined by the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District;

Reinforcement of wellness, sanitation and social distancing guides at scaled-down daily toolbox meetings;

Required wellness screenings and monitoring at the start of each shift for all workers;

Reduction in crew size to assist in social distancing compliance, including further reduction in tower construction;

Installation of additional handwashing stations throughout the job site;

Increased sanitation of portable restrooms;

Implementation of teleconferencing in lieu of all nonessential meetings;

Reinforcement of companies’ policies to encourage any employee who feels sick to stay home;

Positioned on-site ambulance and trained medical staff to conduct secondary thermal screenings and vitals checks.

The map below shows confirmed locations only. Click on a pin to see more detail about when the case was reported, and when the person was last at the site.