Resorts World receives rave reviews from visitors on day one

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After all the hype, Resorts World is finally open for business.

They opened to the public late Thursday night, and now people are making their way to the property to get a closer look for themselves.

The north end of The Strip is a lot busier than it was a few days ago.

People who have stayed the first night here and toured the new resort say it is something to see.

Las Vegas is setting the standard once again.

“Compared to what we have in Florida, this is a lot bigger and better,” said Robert Tacher.

“It is pretty wild man, it is a beautiful building,” added Shay McGee from Tennessee.

After a grand night of parties, the $4.3 billion Resorts World finally allowed the public inside.

“Very open, a lot of beautiful décor,” Tacher said. “You can tell it’s very upscale.”

Ryan McCormack stayed the night. He says he really enjoyed his hotel room.

“We got invited to stay on opening night, it was incredible,” McCormack said. “One of the best showers I think I have ever been able to enjoy, yeah it was great.”

The resort is full of options, and now, people are making their way to this end of The Strip to get a peek.

“Been to Vegas several times and it is nice to see some luxury coming in like this it was great, lot of food options, entertainment options. It was cool,” McCormack said.

Some say this will change this part of The Strip for years to come.

“Took a long time to be built, does not look like the old Stardust that is for sure,” Tacher said.

We also did check out the rates for the first weekend. Rooms are running from $400 to $500 for Friday night.

You can still expect some work to be done as crews are working on the clubs and theaters.