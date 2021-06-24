Resorts World pool party: 9 pools over a 5-acre area complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World has a five-acre pool complex with nine pools.

It’s set up for a party atmosphere.

There’s also a more family friendly pool, along with a VIP pool that has an infinity edge with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Unfortunately, we weren’t allowed to show that one to you … yet.

One cool note about the pool: Many of the trees were recovered from the old Stardust before it was imploded back in 2007. They were transferred to a nursery and then moved here for Resorts World.

The work isn’t done yet.

The dayclub and nightclub won’t open until next week as several shows are planned for 4th of July Weekend.

Work is also still being done on the 5,000-seat theater that will soon play host To Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood.

The private party is tonight up on the pool level.

They’ll have a special countdown to 11 p.m., which is when this incredible resort will open to the public for the first time.