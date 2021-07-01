Resorts World opens dayclub in time for holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World opened its Ayu Dayclub on Thursday but the big grand opening event happens on Sunday, July 4 when Miley Cyrus performs at the new club.
Here is the lineup through July 4:
- Thursday, July
- Ayu Nights: DJ Ruckus
- Friday, July 2
- Ayu Dayclub: Madison Beer, Charly Jordan and Madds
- Ayu Nights: Jack Harlow
- Saturday, July 3
- Ayu Dayclub: resident Tiesto
- Ayu Nights: resident Zedd
- Sunday, July 4
- Ayu Dayclub: resident Zedd
- Ayu Nights: Miley Cyrus, The Martinez Brothers, Blond:ish and Sita Abellan
