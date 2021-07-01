Resorts World opens dayclub in time for holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World opened its Ayu Dayclub on Thursday but the big grand opening event happens on Sunday, July 4 when Miley Cyrus performs at the new club.

Here is the lineup through July 4:

Thursday, July Ayu Nights: DJ Ruckus



Friday, July 2 Ayu Dayclub: Madison Beer, Charly Jordan and Madds Ayu Nights: Jack Harlow



Saturday, July 3 Ayu Dayclub: resident Tiesto Ayu Nights: resident Zedd



Sunday, July 4 Ayu Dayclub: resident Zedd Ayu Nights: Miley Cyrus, The Martinez Brothers, Blond:ish and Sita Abellan



For ticket information, click this link.