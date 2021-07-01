Resorts World opens dayclub in time for holiday weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AYU Dayclub (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World opened its Ayu Dayclub on Thursday but the big grand opening event happens on Sunday, July 4 when Miley Cyrus performs at the new club.

Here is the lineup through July 4:

  • Thursday, July
    • Ayu Nights: DJ Ruckus
  • Friday, July 2
    • Ayu Dayclub: Madison Beer, Charly Jordan and Madds
    • Ayu Nights: Jack Harlow
  • Saturday, July 3
    • Ayu Dayclub: resident Tiesto
    • Ayu Nights: resident Zedd
  • Sunday, July 4
    • Ayu Dayclub: resident Zedd
    • Ayu Nights: Miley Cyrus, The Martinez Brothers, Blond:ish and Sita Abellan

For ticket information, click this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories