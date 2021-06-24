Resorts World opening: Attention to detail evident in design, unique art

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The detail is incredible across the new $4.2 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. A lot of the work in building the resort went into the design.

There are actually three hotel brands in one: Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords.

Each has its own lobby and each caters to a different type of tourist, from high rollers to business travelers to families.

Kara Siffermann, Vice President of Design at Resorts World, has worked on several Las Vegas resorts. She says while there is definitely a consistent feel across the resort, they intentionally did not try to overpower guests with a theme.

“Over the years, theming a property was important. Now it really is more about luxury and about services and the amenities that you offer your guest,” Sifferman said. “So as a designer, we try to appeal to everyone with a different caveat, whether it’s the business traveler or the family vacation.

Unique artwork from all over the world is spread all around the property.

There are also some fun throwbacks to the history of Las Vegas.

The big ribbon-cutting and VIP party are set for tonight before the doors open at 11 p.m.