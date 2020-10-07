Resorts World looking to fill 6K positions; job fair planned for Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have travelled The Strip recently, you have probably noticed the progress at Resorts World. Slated to open the summer of 2021, right now, they are starting to the hiring process.

While construction is still ongoing, it’s time to start finding the right employees. Resorts World needs to fill more than 6,000 positions and is hosting a job fair this Saturday.

Lori Calderon is the executive director of talent acquisition and community engagement at Resorts World. She says job opportunities are available for ages 16 and up at a job fair Saturday at Share Village 2, on North 21st and Fremont.

“Resorts World has been a partner with Share Village for some time now and we’re just very excited to be able to partner with them in this event,” Calderon said. “It’s everything that you can think of from hotel operations, finance, food and beverage so on and so forth.”

The hiring process may be different due to COVID -19 circumstances and the fact that they will be a technology savvy resort, so you can count on things done virtually.

“On demand virtual career fairs, they can expect things such as virtual interviews all kinds of things that will allow them to do things more on their own time,” Calderon said. “Next year not only are we going to open this amazing incredible resort, we’re going to bring all of the individuals that are going to bring it to life.”

Officials suggest you come dressed to impress, bring extra copies of your resume and wear a mask on Saturday

“The pandemic has really changed a lot of things. I think in our whole community especially in business and we have the ability and the luxury in looking at things from a resort that isn’t open yet so that we can built and develop things to be safe and secured,” Calderon said.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Other employers at the job fair include Amazon, Dignity Health and staffing agencies.

