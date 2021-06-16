Resorts World Las Vegas to offer cashless wagering at slots, table games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it opens on June 24, Resorts World will become the first casino in Las Vegas to offer guests the option for cashless wagering at both slots and table games.

The new resort on the Las Vegas Strip will offer the new experience through Gaming Play, the property’s digital gaming wallet.

Guests will be able to load their wallet in three ways:

Depositing cash at one of the NEO Kiosks Depositing cash at the player services desk Enrolling in Sightline’s Play+ This option will allow guests to connect to external funding sources like a bank account, credit, debit or PayPal account, and load their wallet with money

There will also be three different ways an individual can input and present their loyalty card on the casino floor:

Physical loyalty card Digital loyalty card Entering their phone number at any slot machine

There will also be card-less logins for Genting Rewards loyalty members. Genting Rewards is Resorts World Las Vegas’s global loyalty program. It is free to enroll.

Resorts World has 117,000 square feet of gaming space that features over 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a poker room, 30 poker tables and high-limit areas.