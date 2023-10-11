LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced it will be transforming into the ultimate destination during the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, offering various Formula 1-themed activities, first-class dining, and top-tier entertainment throughout the anticipated week.

In November, Resorts World Las Vegas will welcome guests to race week with immersive race-themed pop-ups by Jack Daniel’s, Michelob Ultra, Samsung, Therabody, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, ZYN, exclusive F1 pop-up merchandise stores, and more.

Guests are invited to indulge in the following special dining offers:

Kusa Nori will offer prix fixe menus, including a teppanyaki experience and two different six-course menu offerings featuring lobster and black hawk wagyu, Kaluga caviar, Shigoku oysters, signature desserts, and more. Available on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 for $195 per person.

Genting Palace will serve an all-you-can-eat buffet on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, featuring a variety of handmade dim sum, roasted barbeque dishes, classic and newly inspired Cantonese hot dishes, and miniature desserts. The buffet is priced at $88 per person and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

will serve an all-you-can-eat buffet on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, featuring a variety of handmade dim sum, roasted barbeque dishes, classic and newly inspired Cantonese hot dishes, and miniature desserts. The buffet is priced at $88 per person and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossroads Kitchen will host their plant-based brunch buffet on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, featuring potato rosti, florentine benedicts, parfaits, and more. Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $55 per person.

will host their plant-based brunch buffet on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, featuring potato rosti, florentine benedicts, parfaits, and more. Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $55 per person. Brezza will feature a brunch for guests before the race on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. The menu will feature wine, caviar and cocktails, and an array of culinary creations all accompanied by a live three-piece band. Tickets are $295 per person.

Guests can also watch the broadcasted race at select venues, including Allē Lounge on 66, Crystal Bar, Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book, Eight Cigar Lounge, Famous Foods Street Eats, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, High Limit Bar, and RedTail.

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will feature performances the following days:

Zouk Nightclub Wednesday, Nov. 15: DJ Snake Thursday, Nov. 16: Travis Scott Friday, Nov. 17: Zedd Saturday, Nov. 18: Tiësto

Ayu Dayclub Friday, Nov. 17: G-Eazy Saturday, Nov. 18: Ludacris



For more information about Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, visit Resorts World’s website.

