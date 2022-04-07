LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 100,000 ladybugs were released throughout the Resorts World Las Vegas property on Wednesday.

The release was all in preparation for Earth Day and in an effort to naturally reduce the property’s use of pesticides. Ladybugs singlehandedly take care of a major portion of insects that plague the valley each year.

Ladybug release at Resorts World Las Vegas (Credit: Park West)

Brendan Dellerba, is the Director of Horticulture and Floral for Resorts World Las Vegas and says the resort is striving to take a gentler approach when it comes to managing its landscape needs with the help of natural solutions such as the ladybug release.

“This release of ladybugs is an effective way to reduce the need for harmful pesticides across our property’s landscape and the Las Vegas Valley,” he said. “Not to mention, ladybugs have come to symbolize luck and prosperity, so with the release, it’s a great week to visit Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Ladybug release at Resorts World Las Vegas (Credit: Park West)

Park West, is the landscape management company for Resorts World Las Vegas’ 88-acre property and collaborated on the development by donating the ladybugs for the release.