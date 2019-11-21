Resorts World Las Vegas pushes back opening date to 2021, reveals updated plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced updated plans and a new opening date Thursday. The $4.3 billion megaresort is under construction on the former site of the Stardust.
The once-planned Asian theme is being toned down but there will be “Asian inspired-touches” in the luxury resort. Instead of opening in 2020, it is projected to open in the summer of 2021.
“We believe Resorts World’s unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas.
The new amenities to the property include:
- 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art theater to host A-list residencies and corporate events
- 75,000 square foot nightlife and day life concept
- Video globe which will display 6,000 square feet of LED content
- Additional luxury suites, villas and penthouses
The property, owned by Genting Group which is based in Malaysia, will have a casino, 3,500 guest rooms, meeting and banquet space, a spa and seven pools. It also boasts it will have one of the largest LED screens in the world on one of the resort towers.