Resorts World Las Vegas pushes back opening date to 2021, reveals updated plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced updated plans and a new opening date Thursday. The $4.3 billion megaresort is under construction on the former site of the Stardust.

The once-planned Asian theme is being toned down but there will be “Asian inspired-touches” in the luxury resort. Instead of opening in 2020, it is projected to open in the summer of 2021.

“We believe Resorts World’s unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas.

The new amenities to the property include:

5,000 square foot state-of-the-art theater to host A-list residencies and corporate events

75,000 square foot nightlife and day life concept

Video globe which will display 6,000 square feet of LED content

Additional luxury suites, villas and penthouses

Resorts World artist rendering Nov. 21, 2019.

The property, owned by Genting Group which is based in Malaysia, will have a casino, 3,500 guest rooms, meeting and banquet space, a spa and seven pools. It also boasts it will have one of the largest LED screens in the world on one of the resort towers.