Resorts World Las Vegas launches career website, now accepting job applications online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas is now accepting job applications. On Monday, Nov. 16, it launched its Career Website, where candidates can apply for various positions before the resort opens in summer 2021.

Jobs range from entry to management-level positions in departments including hotel operations, food and beverage, casino, nightlife, finance and more.

To apply for available positions, head to www.rwlvcareers.com and create an account. The Resorts World Career Website includes tools and resources to help applicants navigate and complete the application and hiring process.

“We’re excited to launch our Career Website and begin our recruitment efforts as we look to create 6,000 new jobs for Las Vegas, which we plan to fill by the time we open next summer,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “As the first property to be built on the Strip in over a decade, we are not only creating a resort experience from the ground up, but cultivating a talented team of hospitality professionals who share in our company’s core values of hard work, compassion, harmony, honesty, loyalty and wellness and safety.”

#Reminder: @ResortsWorldLV starts accepting job applications tomorrow. The massive 100,000 square foot LED screen on the west tower has been advertising that message for several days. The resort opens on the Las #Vegas Strip next year.https://t.co/VkRUGbWkP8#ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/BoEQ6qYUCg — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 15, 2020

Applicants can register online for live information sessions with a Resorts World recruiter. During these 30-minute sessions, candidates can join a private chat room on their mobile device to ask questions about the application and hiring process in real time, the resort stated in a news release. These sessions will begin on Monday, Nov. 30, and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Big plans. Big dreams. Big career opportunities. We will begin accepting job applications starting November 16th. For more updates and information: https://t.co/sxZjbx1FfI pic.twitter.com/VhZatdaaEo — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) November 9, 2020

