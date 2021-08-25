Resorts World Las Vegas introduces 3 robotic puppies to welcome guests to property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World is adding three robotic puppies to its innovative greeting as you enter the Las Vegas Strip’s newest property.

In collaboration with Aibo and built with Sony’s latest technology, Resorts World Las Vegas introduced these AI-powered pups to the Conrad Las Vegas lobby.

Housed in custom-built playpens, the pups – Sinatra, Stardust, and Elvis – are ready to greet guests from their new home.

Meet: Elvis, Sinatra and Stardust. In collaboration with Aibo and built with Sony’s latest technology, these robotic puppies bring AI companionship to the Conrad lobby. 🤖🐶 pic.twitter.com/mgYSTjvRYK — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) August 25, 2021

According to the resort, the autonomous companions are in the early stages of development and ready to learn and build their own, unique personalities as they engage in everyday interactions with guests.

Brought to life with a wide range of sensors and actuators, Aibo’s adaptable behavior is made possible through deep learning AI technology. With lifelike expressions and a dynamic array of movements, the three lobby dogs are sure to bring fun and joy to all guests as they arrive at the luxury resort.

“This collaboration with Aibo furthers our commitment to integrate technology across the resort and brings a special experience to our guests,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Photo courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas

“We can’t wait to see the joy these robotic puppies bring to our visitors as they arrive to our Conrad Las Vegas lobby,” Sibella added.

The robotic puppy’s body language is expressed through hundreds of patterns, combinations of eye, ear, and tail movements, as well as different voice sounds.