Resorts World’s star lineup: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto, Zedd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas confirmed its entertainment lineup in a ‘Stay Fabulous’ commercial released Thursday.

The “Stay Fabulous” commercial featured some of the music industry’s biggest names in the immersive short film including Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto, and Zedd.

The commercial gives the public a sneak peek into the entertainment lineup planned as a result of the partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West, AEG Presents, and the Zouk Group.

The commercial takes viewers on a journey into the property’s hospitality, entertainment, and gaming offerings.

The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas.

“With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”

As a couple’s magical journey concludes, they lift their gaze from the towering Resorts World Las Vegas façade to see a message written in the sky – “Stay Fabulous.”

Resorts World Las Vegas will be the Strip’s newest property, costing $4.3 billon, and opening June 24.

Utilizing the most sophisticated virtual set designs, the video merges virtual reality and CGI elements, using game-engine technologies to blur the line between the physical and digital worlds.

“Stay Fabulous” marks the first time this technology – previously only used in the production of The Mandalorian and The Jungle Book – has been deployed in a large-scale commercial shoot.

Produced by Resorts World Las Vegas’s Advertising Agency of Record, Hooray Agency, and Psyop, in partnership with Nant Studios, “Stay Fabulous” will run on television in select markets during the Academy Awards as well as online and streaming services, launching the resort’s first national brand campaign.

Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Resorts World Las Vegas will announce details of the resort’s upcoming live performances in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Zouk Group shows are now available at www.zoukgrouplv.com/events.

Hotel reservations are now available and can be booked at www.rwlasvegas.com.