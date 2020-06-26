Resorts World Las Vegas confirms noose found at tower construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A noose was found at one of Resorts World Las Vegas’ construction sites on June 24, the resort confirmed to 8 News Now. W.A. Richardson Builders, LLC, the primary contractor, was informed it was located in one of the towers.

A statement from Resorts World reads:

On June 24, W.A. Richardson was notified that a noose was found on the Resorts World Las Vegas construction site in one of the towers. An investigation commenced immediately and the authorities were notified. Additionally, subcontractors and union partners were notified and advised that every person on the site is expected to cooperate with the investigation to identify the person(s) responsible so that appropriate action can be taken.

There is no excuse for symbols or acts of racism and hatred to be present on our site and will not be tolerated. We strive to achieve a diverse workforce and are committed to creating an environment that is inclusive and welcoming for all.

Resorts World Las Vegas