Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton partner, introduce multi-brand Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton have partnered to bring three of Hilton’s premium brands together for the first time when the US$4.3 billion integrated resort, which is currently being developed, opens in summer 2021.

1 integrated Las Vegas resort experience

2 iconic companies: Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton

3 premium brands: @HiltonHotels & Resorts, LXR, and @ConradHotels



Welcome to Resorts World Las Vegas.https://t.co/TM85La4knl pic.twitter.com/9atUT3YD5b — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) February 20, 2020

The partnership marks Hilton’s largest multi-brand deal in company history and will include three Hilton premium brands, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR, and Conrad, into Resorts World Las Vegas.

The 3,500-room resort will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct brands, offering members direct access to instant benefits for guests, including flexible payment options, exclusive member discounts, Digital Key and more.

“With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas.

Three brands. Two companies. One integrated resort making Hilton history. We’re bringing @HiltonHotels, @ConradHotels and LXR together with @ResortsWorldLV for our largest multi-brand deal ever: https://t.co/FMGs4VkF4A pic.twitter.com/Oysg6rtvGy — Hilton (@HiltonNewsroom) February 20, 2020

“Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World’s priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market,” added Sibella.

“Our strategic partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas underscores Hilton’s commitment to expanding our footprint and portfolio of exceptional properties,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton.

“This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests and Hilton Honors members,” added Carter.

Together, Resorts World and Hilton are bringing back the essence of The Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and synonymous with gaming, conventions, and entertainment in Las Vegas, with this multi-brand development.

As the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand returns to the Strip, Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will fuse the brand’s decades of industry expertise with Resorts World’s time-honored traditions and elevated service.

Guests will have access to the resort’s premier facilities, including a 5,000-capacity state-of-the-art theater which is scalable to host A-list celebrity residencies and corporate events; 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven unique pool experiences; spa and fitness center; extensive collection of casual and fine-dining food and beverage concepts; and more.