Job fair postponed due to Share Village founder’s COVID-19 hospitalization, Resorts World was to start job recruiting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weekend job fair where Resorts World planned to start recruiting new employees will not take place on Saturday. The new resort was one of the main participants.

The job fair was to be held at Share Village Saturday morning but the founder, Arnold Stalk, posted on Facebook that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“With health department restrictions and other state mandated requirements, we are forced to cancel our JOB AND COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR event on Saturday,” Stalk posted.

Lori Wozniak with Resorts World confirmed the job fair is postponed and they look forward to rescheduling the event.

Here is a link to jobs currently available at Resorts World.

Resorts World, which will open in the summer of 2021, was planning to start the hiring process for the resort. Eventually, the resort will employ 6,000 employees.