Resorts World, Grubhub partnering on way guests can order food, bill it to room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Room service at Resorts World Las Vegas? There’s an app for that.

Resorts World announced on Monday it is partnering with Grubhub on technology that will let guests order and bill meals to their room or credit card.

The “On the Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub” is an innovation that provides access — even at poolside — to food from the resort’s 40 food and beverage sites and select retail shops. It allows pickup or delivery to guest rooms, or the pool.

“For deliveries to the pool deck at Resorts World Las Vegas, guests will be able to pick up their order from a secure, QR code-activated restaurant locker, which features touchless opening,” according to a Monday news release.

Resorts World is the first resort to offer Grubhub’s advanced ordering technology, even letting guests place orders on their phone with the Grubhub app or by scanning Grubhub QR codes located throughout the property.

The resort is scheduled to open Thursday, June 24.

“Our partnership with GrubHub further expands our goal of providing guests with first-of-its-kind experiences at the resort,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Resorts World Las Vegas is proud to be the first resort to integrate this technology and offer our guests a convenient mobile-ordering solution for a variety of food, beverage and retail items across the property.”

This marks the first time Grubhub has partnered with a hotel and casino to provide its technology and will take the place of traditional in-room dining, according to the news release.

“We’re excited to bring our integrated tech solution to Resort World Las Vegas and its guests,” said Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub. “Our goal has always been to make ordering food as easy and convenient as possible for hungry diners, and this mobile ordering experience at Resorts World Las Vegas is our latest proof point of that — effectively enabling diners to order from their favorite resort eateries from the tips of their fingers.”