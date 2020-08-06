Resorts World gets OK for ‘Las Vegas Loop’ station linked to Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has approved a passenger station at Resorts World as part of the underground tunnel system currently under construction at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It’s the first approval for the tunnel to cross under the Las Vegas Strip.

Elon Musk, who runs the company contracted to carve out the tunnels, began talking about expansion beyond the convention center long before the project completed its first tunnel. Musk has called the project the “Las Vegas Loop.”

The tunnels will be used to transport passengers in all-electric Tesla vehicles to and from the convention center in less than two minutes, according to a Resorts World news release.

Resorts World — a $4.3 billion project — is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

A rendering of the finished Resorts Word project set to open in the summer of 2021.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Construction on the Resorts World station is anticipated to begin by the end of this year, officials said. “The Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station will offer direct access to the heart of the resort’s dining, retail and nightlife offerings, as well as convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip,” the news release said.