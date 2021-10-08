Resorts World error leaves employees with smaller paychecks

Slot machines on the main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Tipped employees at Resorts World will receive lower paychecks after the company made an error in withholding taxes.

Resorts World said in a statement Friday, that due to a system error, taxes from tipped employees have not been withheld since they opened on June 24. “Resorts World Las Vegas has taken steps to remedy an inadvertent system error that resulted in the under-withholding of taxes on tips received by some of our Team Members.”

It is unclear how many employees are affected by this but the tipped positions will see hits to their paychecks over the reaming pay periods in 2021.