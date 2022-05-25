LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-year agreement has been reached between Resorts World Las Vegas and the Culinary Union, according to a statement released Wednesday by the union.

The deal will cover 2,000 employees in Las Vegas, including guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bell staff, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers.

Union officials said the contract was ratified on Friday, May 20, and 99% of employees accepted the deal. The contract will be in effect from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2025.

Resorts World Las Vegas opened June 24, 2021.

Negotiations began Dec. 15, Culinary said.

“Resorts World Las Vegas prides itself on providing our guests with remarkable experiences, and that begins with our team members. We appreciate the Culinary and Bartenders Unions’ work with us these past months and are happy to announce a final agreement that recognizes the value of our employees and their contributions to the property,” said Scott Sibella, President at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, said, “Welcome Resorts World Las Vegas workers to the union! We are thrilled to have you join our union family. “The Culinary Union applauds Resorts World Las Vegas for committing to a card-check neutrality agreement early on – which showed the city and employees that the company respected workers’ right to choose whether to form a union – and for agreeing to a strong union contract that protects workers by providing fair wages, job security, and the best health care benefits in Nevada.”

The contract provides health care benefits and wage increases in addition to other benefits provided by the Culinary Union.

As Culinary announced the deal, another union — Operating Engineers Local 501 — announced they would hold a rally and a news conference on Friday to “expose labor violations by Resorts World Las Vegas, per a recent National Labor Relations Board complaint.

That rally, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in front of the resort at the corner of Genting and Las Vegas Boulevard, is in response to “numerous violations of federal labor law during the ongoing union-busting campaign,” the union said.

Operating Engineers Local 501 represents more than 2,000 skilled tradespersons in Southern Nevada, primarily in maintenance and slot technician trades.