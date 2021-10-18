Resorts World, Cira architectural firm to design new Arizona resort

Gila River Hotel groundbreaking, south of Chandler, AZ (Courtesy: Steelman Partners)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The architectural firm behind two of the valley’s latest resorts is breaking ground on yet another big gaming resort, this time over 300 miles away.

On Monday, Steelman Partners, the firm behind Resorts World and Circa resorts, announced it will head up a 160-acre resort and casino project south of Chandler, Arizona.

Renderings of new Gila River Hotel & Casino project south of Chandler, AZ (Courtesy: Steelman Partners)

The new $150M+ project is for Gila River Hotel and Casino’s fourth location and will feature more than 850 slots and table games, BetMGM Sportsbook, dining and is expected to create over 600 new jobs.

The new project is expected to take 18 to 24 months to construct.

Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing its one-year anniversary on Oct. 28.

The firm’s other recent Las Vegas project, Resorts World, opened on June 24, 2021.