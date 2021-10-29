Resorts World buys a commercial airplane for charter use

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Resorts World Las Vegas purchased a 262-seat commercial airplane for its private fleet.

The hotel announced Friday that it bought a Boeing 787-8 airliner Tuesday, Oct. 26, previously held by Genting Hong Kong’s wholly-owned subsidiary Crystal Luxury Aircraft Holdings Limited.

The plane, Resorts World’s second is much larger than the one they purchased in June 2021, which is designed to accommodate just 12 guests.

The hotel says that “this purchase opens up new opportunities for the resort’s potential and existing luxury customers, as well as large groups and premium mass segments seeking easy and exclusive travel options, offering an amenity not currently available in the marketplace.”

This also provides Resorts World Las Vegas to use for large corporate and leisure groups traveling to and from major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Dallas, and Chicago.

The commercial airliner has a range of up to 8,200 nautical miles, allowing for non-stop routes from Las Vegas to Asia, Europe, and Latin America.