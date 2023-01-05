LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now.

Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors.

As of Wednesday, paid parking at the resort was officially implemented for everyone except Genting Rewards members. Parking was free since the resort opened in June 2021.

“If guests sign up for Genting Rewards (at no cost), parking will remain complimentary,” the spokesperson said.

Parking will be a flat rate of $10 for non-rewards members as of Wednesday. Valet parking remained a flat rate of $25 per day.

It is free to enroll in Genting Rewards. To sign up, visit this link.