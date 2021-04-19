Resorts World on Las Vegas Strip announces opening date

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas will open its doors to the public on June 24 and is now taking reservations for rooms.

“We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas’s rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the destination and greater hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

The 3,500-room resort, which is affiliated with three Hilton Hotels brands, is the first new resort on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.

The property displayed the big announcement on its LED screen Monday morning.

“After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city’s most progressive technology,” Sibell said.

The resort is on the site of the former Stardust hotel.