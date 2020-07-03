Resorts World announces Fourth of July fireworks display on outdoor digital screen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Resorts World Las Vegas won’t open until the summer of 2021, the $4.3 billion mega-resort will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks show on it’s giant outdoor digital.

Resorts World Las Vegas artist rendering Nov. 21, 2019.

The fireworks display will be shown at 8:25 p.m. It will be the debut of the Las Vegas Strip resort’s digital screen that is on the side of one of the towers.

The resort, which is under construction, is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive at the former site of the Stardust Hotel. The resort will have 3,500 guestrooms and suites.