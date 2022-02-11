Resort pools open as warmer temperatures roll into Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the temperatures begin to warm up across the Las Vegas Valley, resorts are drawing crowds into the water.

A listing of swimming pools now open across Southern Nevada is provided below.

THE GOLDEN NUGGET

It’s home to “The Tank” which features a one-of-a-kind waterslide that passes through a shark tank.

Several other properties are also opening up pools, some even showing the big game on the water this weekend.

CIRCA

Visitors can cheer their favorite team on at the “world’s largest sportsbook” or the hotel’s pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim which features a 14-million-megapixel display—ensuring viewers won’t miss a minute of the gridiron action.

SAHARA LAS VEGAS

The resort is kicking off the big game day by presenting viewing parties at AZILO Ultra Pool.

The pool’s big game bash features a live DJ throughout the broadcast, which viewers can watch on its 240-foot LED video wall. Table and cabana reservations are available at the outdoor space.