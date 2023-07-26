LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal lawmakers might do something about runaway resort fees tacked onto the price of hotel rooms.

An NBC News report on Thursday indicated U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., plan to introduce a bill called the Hotel Fees Transparency Act. It would establish federal guidelines for pricing transparency.

The bill has not been introduced yet. Similar bills have been floated in recent years with no results.

What started as a tactic to get the cheapest online listing for a hotel room has escalated into strategies that a 2019 lawsuit against Marriott International in Washington, D.C., labeled as deceptive trade practices. Hilton was hit with a similar lawsuit in Nebraska the same year.

The fees force hotel guests to pay for services they don’t want. Some resort fees charge for things that ought to be included in the price of the room, critics argue.

If you think you’ve found a great deal online for a room in Las Vegas, tack on another $25 to $46 and see how you feel about the price then. The average hotel room rate in May — without resort fees — was $183.40, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Surveys by Frommers.com and lasvegasjaunt.com indicate that the average resort fee in Las Vegas is now about $32.

“Too often, Americans making reservations online are being met with hidden fees that make it difficult to compare prices and understand the true cost of an overnight stay,” Klobuchar told nbcnews.com. “This bipartisan legislation would help improve transparency so that travelers can make informed decisions.”

The bill follows on President Joe Biden’s comments in his State of the Union address in February regarding junk fees.

“We’ll ban surprise ‘resort fees’ that hotels tack on to your bill,” Biden said. “These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts.”

Websites recommend customers try to negotiate down on resort fees, but hotels are often relying on those fees to maintain profitability after getting attention with the low-ball room rate.

Companies like Stubhub have experimented with posting “all-inclusive” prices so customers know exactly what they will pay. But those experiments have failed to compete with the tactic of “drip pricing,” where consumers find fees as they proceed through a purchase.

Klobuchar and Moran are co-chairs of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus.