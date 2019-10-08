Resort fees on the rise at Caesars, Rio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guests at Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will have to pay an extra $6 in resort fees beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15.

That’s a 15% increase over current fees. Resort fees are jumping from $39 to $45. With taxes, that will amount to $51.02.

Resort fees at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino are jumping from $32 a night to $35 a night, or just over 9%. With taxes, that’s $39.68.

Caesars confirmed the price increases Monday.

A snapshot of resort fees from July shows the Caesars and Caesars Nobu fees at the high end compared to other Las Vegas Strip resorts.

Resort fees at Aria, Bellagio and Vdara — all MGM properties — went from $39 to $45 on Aug. 1.

In an agreement announced Sept. 23, Imperial Companies will buy the Rio for $516 million and Caesars will lease the property back for $45 million per year for at least the next two years.