Residents waiting for unemployment, rental assistance says they’re relieved Gov. Sisolak extended eviction moratorium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day before Nevada’s eviction moratorium was set to expire, Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced plans to extend it 45 days to provide relief to an estimated 250,000 renters. The announcement comes as a relief to so many residents who were getting ready for eviction notices.

For months people have been waiting for unemployment benefits and housing assistance. The governor said a backlog in unemployment claims is one of the main reasons for extending the moratorium.

But while many are relieved for the extension, some are wondering why he waited until the last minute when the problems that influenced the decision aren’t new.

“Why wait,” asked Brett Shane Blodgett? “Just like why be the last state to issue that extra $300 from the federal government?”

Governor Sisolak said they worked until Monday morning to come up with a solution.

The Blodgett family says they have been scrambling to apply for what they can, and don’t know what to do. They are worried if more action isn’t taken to help people get benefits, they and many others could be in the same boat in 45 days.

“Some people can’t handle the stress. Who knows what the damage that was done by waiting that long because I saw the stories, and it just started two days ago,” said Terrie Blodgett. “[It’s] desperation I have never seen and never want to see again.”

The Blodgett’s are waiting for housing assistance and unemployment benefits. The rental assistance they are waiting for is CHAP, which is CARES Act money.

Governor Sisolak announced $10 million more for that, but it’s unclear if that means more can apply.

It will be up to the county if the extra funds are available after current applications are processed.